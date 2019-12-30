App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 30, 2019 03:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress leader files complaint against RSS chief for '130 crore Indians are Hindus' remark

Mohan Bhagwat had at a public meeting here on December 25, said irrespective of religion and culture, people who have nationalistic spirit and respect the culture of Bharat and its heritage are Hindus and RSS considers the 130 crore people of the country as Hindus.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Mohan Bhagwat
Mohan Bhagwat

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Monday filed a complaint against RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat alleging the Sangh leader insulted the sentiments of the people by saying that all 130 crore Indians are "Hindus."

Mohan Bhagwat had at a public meeting here on December 25, said irrespective of religion and culture, people who have nationalistic spirit and respect the culture of Bharat and its heritage are Hindus and RSS considers the 130 crore people of the country as Hindus.

"The statement of Bhagwat not only hurts the sentiments and beliefs of Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis etc, but is also against the spirit and tenor of the constitution of India," the former Rajya Sabha member alleged in his complaint.

Close

"This will also lead to communal tension among the public and it could also become a law and order problem in Hyderabad," he contended.

related news

When contacted, Ashok Reddy, inspector of LB Nagar police station, told PTI they had received a complaint from the Congress leader and were seeking legal opinion if a case can be made out of it.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 30, 2019 03:42 pm

tags #Congress #India #Mohan Bhagwat #Politics #RSS

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.