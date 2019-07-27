Congress leader & ex-Maharashtra minister Shankarrao Rakh dies

Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra minister Dr Shankarrao Rakh died of a cardiac arrest at a hospital here, his family sources said on July 27. He was 86.

Rakh breathed his last on July 26 night, they said.

His last rites will be performed in Jalna on July 27.

Rakh was Prohibition Minister in the Vasantdada Patil-led cabinet between 1975 and 1978.

Rakh established a number of educational institutes and was associated with various social organisations, his family sources said.

His son, Dr Sanjay Rakh, is the managing director of Deepak Hospital in Jalna.