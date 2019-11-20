Congress leader demands restoration of SPG cover for Gandhis

Raising the issue in the upper house, he said the cover should be "restored" going beyond "partisan politics."
Congress leader Anand Sharma on Wednesday demanded in Rajya Sabha restoration of the Special Protection Group cover to former prime minister Manmohan Singh and the Gandhi family.
Raising the issue in the upper house, he said the cover should be "restored" going beyond "partisan politics."The party has been raising the issue in both the Houses.
First Published on Nov 20, 2019 11:32 am