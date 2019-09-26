App
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2019 01:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress leader D K Shivakumar moves Delhi HC seeking bail

Shivakumar has challenged the trial court's on September 25 order by which his bail plea was dismissed.

Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar, arrested in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate, moved the Delhi High Court on September 26 seeking bail.

Shivakumar has challenged the trial court's on September 25 order by which his bail plea was dismissed.

The ED had in September last year registered the money laundering case against Shivakumar, Hanumanthaiah, an employee at the Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, and others.

The case was based on a charge sheet (prosecution complaint) filed by the Income Tax Department against them last year before a special court in Bengaluru on charges of alleged tax evasion and 'hawala' transactions worth crores.

The I-T department has accused Shivakumar and his alleged associate S K Sharma of transporting huge amount of unaccounted cash on a regular basis through 'hawala' channels with the help of three other accused.

First Published on Sep 26, 2019 01:32 pm

tags #India #Politics

