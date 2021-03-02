Congress leader Adhir Ranjan tells Anand Sharma know your facts, targets Azad for praising PM Modi

anand_sharma1_60945139

Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on March 1 hit back at his party colleague and deputy leader of opposition in Rajaya Sabha Anand Sharma for criticising party leaders after sharing the stage with an influential Muslim cleric at an election rally in Kolkata.

Chowdhury, who is also president of West Bengal Congress, said that comments by Sharma, a prominent member of the party’s dissident “G-23 group”, served the “polarising agenda of BJP”.



Know ur facts @AnandSharmaINC ji

1. CPI(M) led Left Front is leading the secular alliance in West Bengal of which Congress is an integral part. We are determined to defeat BJP's communal & divisive politics and an autocratic regime.

1/4 — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) March 1, 2021

“Congress has got its full share of seats. Left Front is allocating seats from its share to the newly formed Indian Secular Front-ISF. Ur choice to call the decision of CPM led front ‘communal’ is only serving the polarising agenda of BJP,” Chowdhury said in one of the series of tweets tagging Anand Sharma.

The Indian Secular Front (ISF), a party founded by Abbas Siddiqui of the influential Furfura Sharif shrine in Hooghly district, formally joined the Left Front-Congress alliance for the West Bengal Assembly elections during a rally on February 28. The rally was attended by Chowdhury, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, and Congress in-charge of West Bengal Jitin Prasada.

West Bengal is going to polls in eight phases beginning March 27.

Sharma questioned the alliance on March 1 saying that it needed to be endorsed by the Congress Working Committee, the highest decision-making body of the party.



Congress’ alliance with parties like ISF and other such forces militates against the core ideology of the party and Gandhian and Nehruvian secularism, which forms the soul of the party. These issues need to be approved by the CWC. March 1, 2021

Sharma was among the G-23 leaders who attended a rally in Jammu on February 27, along with former Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, former union ministers Kapil Sibal and Manish Tewari, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former MP Raj Babbar, and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha.

Chowdhury also launched a veiled attack on another Congress leader and G-23 member, Ghulam Nabi Azad for his recent praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Would urge a select group of distinguished Congressmen to rise above always seeking personal comfort spots and stop wasting time singing praises of PM,” he said.

Azad said at a public event in Jammu on February 28 that Modi is one of the leaders who do not hide their true self.

In August 2020, 23 senior party leaders had written to Gandhi calling for sweeping reforms, decentralisation of power, and urgent constitution of a central parliamentary board, among others. The leaders had argued that uncertainty over the leadership and the “drift” in the party had demoralised workers.