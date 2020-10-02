Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi approves 'model Bill' for Opposition states to bypass Centre's farm laws

The Congress party has reportedly drafted a 'model Bill' that will help Opposition ruled states override the contentious, 'anti-agricultural' farm laws recently passed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled government at the Centre. The law, once finalised, is expected to be implemented across all Congress-ruled states and will be offered to states ruled by non-BJP leaders as well.

According to an Indian Express report, the essence of the 'model Bill' will be to declare anything in the three central farm laws that are 'inconsistent' with the existing laws in the state as “null, void and inoperative.” The other aspect will be to ensure that no farmer pays less than the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce.



Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi has reportedly approved the Congress draft law already. It can be passed by any state that wishes to “nullify the three central anti-farmer laws.”



The draft of the model Bill states it will “restore the agricultural safeguards including MSP mechanism ensured through the regulatory framework of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) laws in order to secure and protect the interests and livelihood of farmers and farm labourers as also all others engaged in agriculture and related activities.”

The development come within days of Congress President Sonia Gandhi directing Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Puducherry governments to explore ways to pass laws under Article 254 (2) of the Constitution to “negate the anti-agricultural central laws, encroaching upon the states’ jurisdiction.”