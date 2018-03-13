Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi files nomination for RS poll

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, to whom the Trinamool Congress has extended support, today filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha election from West Bengal.

His name was proposed by 40 MLAs -- 20 each from the Congress and TMC. Accompanied by some Congress MLAs, Singhvi filed his papers to the returning officer at the state Assembly here.

After filing his nomination, the Congress leader said the need of the hour is to stop the division of anti-BJP votes in the country.

"In the present situation, our task should be to stop the march of divisive forces and the Bharatiya Janata Party in the country. And, in order to do that, we have ensure that there is no division in the anti-BJP votes," he said.

In the morning, Singhvi held a meeting with Congress MLAs and state Congress president Adhir Chowdhury in the Assembly.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had announced last week that her party would support Singhvi in the Rajya Sabha polls, to be held on March 23.