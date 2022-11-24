 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Congress lacks funds to run a high-voltage campaign: AICC Secretary 

Sohil Sehran
Nov 24, 2022 / 05:32 PM IST

Dutt accused AAP chief Kejriwal of using public money to fund his campaign, and added that none of the mayors that the BJP has had in its 15-year-rule in the city are visible in the campaign.

AICC Secretary Abhishek Dutt (Pic: inc.in)

Congress, which is perceived to have hit the campaign trail late for the assembly elections in Gujarat and the civic-body polls in Delhi, apparently lacks the funds for a high-voltage campaign, All-India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary Abhishek Dutt has said.

Dutt, who is also the Congress in-charge for Karnataka, spoke of a plethora of issues ― from the delayed Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, to the assembly elections due next year in Karnataka.

In a conversation with Moneycontrol, Dutt said, “King size hoardings and advertisements help build a party’s profile, but we don’t have enough money.

Larger than life advertisements

"Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is using public money for his campaign. Under his leadership, there is corruption in the electricity, health, and education departments. Kejriwal has abandoned his stated position of being an aam aadmi (common man)," said Dutt.

According to Election Commission of India (ECI), in 2020-2021, the BJP received over Rs 477.54 crore in donations, whereas the opposition Congress received Rs 74.50 crore. Both these parties have not submitted the contribution reports of the year 2021-2022.