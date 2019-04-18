App
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 06:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress-JD(S) united on backing corruption, dynasty: PM Narendra Modi

At an election rally, he also lashed out at Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy of JD(S) for his reported remark that only those who can't meet two square meals a day join the armed forces.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 18 said the ruling Congress and JDS in Karnataka differ on every issue but were united on backing dynasty and corruption and speaking ill about nationalism and him.

At an election rally, he also lashed out at Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy of JD(S) for his reported remark that only those who can't meet two square meals a day join the armed forces.

"....the chief minister says only those who are hungry go to armed forces; this family (Deve Gowda's) should be thrown out from the public life," Modi said.

He also told the crowd, "your vote will decide whether those saying Bharat Mata ki Jai will be honoured or those who chant 'Tukde-Tukde'."
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 06:25 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

