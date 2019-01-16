App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2019 04:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress-JD(S) govt in Karnataka stable and strong; BJP trying to destabilise it: Mallikarjun Kharge

The Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka is stable and strong and will continue to be so, he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka is "stable and strong", Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said on Wednesday and accused the BJP of trying to destabilise it. At a press conference here, he said there was no crisis for the government in Karnataka.

The Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka is stable and strong and will continue to be so, he said.

The BJP is trying to destabilise the government, Kharge alleged.
First Published on Jan 16, 2019 03:44 pm

tags #Congress #India #Mallikarjun Kharge #Politics

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.