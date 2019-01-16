Congress-JD(S) govt in Karnataka stable and strong; BJP trying to destabilise it: Mallikarjun Kharge

The Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka is stable and strong and will continue to be so, he said.
The Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka is "stable and strong", Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said on Wednesday and accused the BJP of trying to destabilise it. At a press conference here, he said there was no crisis for the government in Karnataka.
First Published on Jan 16, 2019 03:44 pm