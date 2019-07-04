Congress-JD(S) govt hanging by a thread: How numbers stack up in the Karnataka Assembly

On July 1, two Congress Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in Karnataka tendered their resignations.

The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly is yet to accept the resignation of Ramesh Jharkiholi and Anand Singh, who represent Gokak and Vijayanagar constituencies, respectively.

This has led to fresh speculation about the stability of the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government.

How the numbers stack up

The total strength of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly is 225 seats. Out of this, one is a nominated member.

So, the strength of the House of effectively 224. This makes 113 the ‘magic number’.

Considering the two Congress MLAs’ resignation, the party’s tally is 77. The JD(S) has 37 MLAs in the House. The alliance also has the support of one MLA belonging to the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party, each. It also has the support of an Independent.

Hence, the coalition government has the support of 117 MLAs -- four more than the magic number.

But, with the resignation of the two Congress MLAs, the strength of the House comes down to 222. This makes the 112 the majority mark instead of 113.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) currently has 105 MLAs in the House. Hence, the saffron party would only have to get 13 more MLAs from the ruling coalition to resign. This would bring the strength of the House down to 209. The magic number would then be 105, which the BJP already has.

Also read: Opinion | Time is running out for the Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka

However, getting such a large number of MLAs to step down would be a task. The state has seen two major elections in just over a year -- Assembly in May 2018 and Lok Sabha polls in April-May 2019. Many legislators would be unwilling to head into another round of campaigning and election as it proves to be expensive.

The BJP has iterated that it is not behind the two Congress MLAs’ resignation and that it is not actively trying to dislodge the state government. Political experts suggest that BJP would instead wait for the Congress-JD(S) coalition to collapse under its own weight. The BJP already enjoys high popularity in the state. This was evident in the recent Lok Sabha elections in which the saffron party won 25 out of the 28 parliamentary seats in the state.