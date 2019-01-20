App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 20, 2019 02:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress-JD(S) coalition govt will fall due to internal bickering: BJP leader

The present political turbulence is because of the internal bickering in the Congress and their leaders have been needlessly levelling allegations against the BJP, K S Eshwarappa said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Former Karnataka deputy chief minister and BJP leader K S Eshwarappa has said the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the state would fall due to internal bickering and his party would form the government.

The present political turbulence is because of the internal bickering in the Congress and their leaders have been needlessly levelling allegations against the BJP, he said.

"There actually is no need for the BJP to indulge in Operation Kamala to topple the Congress-JD(S) coalition government," Eshwarappa told reporters after arriving at the Bengaluru airport on January 19 night.

"All our 104 MLAs are together, unlike the Congress where four to five of their MLAs are going to desert, which could further precipitate confusion and culminate in the fall of the government...and the BJP will form the government," he added.

Former deputy chief minister R Ashoka, who also arrived along with Eshwarappa from Gurgaon, said the present coalition government does not deserve to rule the state as it has failed to govern properly for the past seven months.

Another BJP MLA Kumar Bangarappa said the Congress-JD(S) government is certain to fall because the Congress has no faith in its MLAs remaining with it and hence they have been whisked away to a resort on the city outskirts.

"Hundred per cent this government will fall. There is no doubt about it, because what is the necessity for the Congress to whisk its MLAs away to a resort? They can well be left free as we are being left free by our leadership. The Congress is afraid of losing its MLAs," he added.

The Congress on January 18 had swiftly moved all its MLAs to the resort on the city outskirts keeping them on leash to "escape" the BJP's alleged "onslaught" to woo its MLAs with money and other allurements.
First Published on Jan 20, 2019 02:18 pm

tags #India #Politics

