 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsPolitics

Congress, its leaders hurled different types of abuses at me 91 times, says PM in poll-bound Karnataka

PTI
Apr 29, 2023 / 01:06 PM IST

Hitting out at the Congress, Modi — on his first visit to the state for campaigning after elections were declared on March 29 — said, people will respond to its abuses with votes, and as much mud they sling at BJP, the lotus will bloom.

Training guns on the Congress over its President M Mallikarjun Kharge's 'venomous snake' barb at him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said till now that party and its leaders have hurled at him different types of abuses 91 times.

Training guns on the Congress over its President M Mallikarjun Kharge's 'venomous snake' barb at him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said till now that party and its leaders have hurled at him different types of abuses 91 times.

Accusing the Congress of also abusing the dominant Lingayat community in poll-bound Karnataka, the Prime Minister further said the grand old party had even abused Babasaheb Ambedkar and were engaged in abusing Veer Savarkar.

Hitting out at the Congress, Modi — on his first visit to the state for campaigning after elections were declared on March 29 — said, people will respond to its abuses with votes, and as much mud they sling at BJP, the lotus will bloom.

"The Congress hates everyone who speaks about the common man, who brings out their corruption, who attacks their politics of selfishness. Congress's hate against such people will become permanent. In this election too, the Congress once again has started abusing me," Modi said.