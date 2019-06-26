App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2019 02:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress insulted voters by questioning BJP's massive win: PM Modi

Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thaks to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha, Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress, saying by questioning the mandate of the people, the opposition party has put voters in the dock.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused the Congress of insulting voters of the country by questioning the massive victory of the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.

Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thaks to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha, Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress, saying by questioning the mandate of the people, the opposition party has put voters in the dock.

"After such a big mandate, you say you (BJP) have won, but the country has lost....If the Congress loses, does the country get defeated. Does the Congress mean the country and country means the Congress. There is a limit of arrogance," Modi said.

Close

The prime minister said that by using such language the Congress has hurt voters of the country.

Going by the Congress party's arguments, he wondered whether victory of the Congress in Wayanad and Rae Bareli seats too were "defeat of the country".

"Due to narrow-mindedness and perversity of thoughts, if some people do not accept mandate of the people by saying that 'you may have won the election but the country has lost', there can be nothing more insulting for our democracy than this," he said.

Noting that the Congress was not able to win even a single Lok Sabha seat in 17 states, he said it was time for the Congress to introspect and "accept defeat".

The prime minister also hit out the Congress for questioning EVMs, which have been lauded globally.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 26, 2019 02:39 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.