Congress instigating violence in Northeast: Union minister

The Centre accused the Congress on Thursday of instigating violence in the Northeast after the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed by Parliament. During Zero Hour, Adhir Chowdhury of the Congress raised the issue of violence in parts of the Northeast, saying the entire region was in flames barring a few places.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi hit back, saying Congress was instigating violence in the region and the government condemns it.After Joshi's remarks, Congress members walked out of the proceedings.
First Published on Dec 12, 2019 12:52 pm