App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2019 06:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress in Telangana to boycott MLC election

The decision was taken in protest against the defection of its MLAs being 'encouraged' by the ruling TRS ahead of the MLC polls, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Congress in Telangana on March 11 announced it would boycott the MLC election on March 11, accusing ruling TRS of poaching four of its MLAs and a TDP legislator 'in a brazen manner by adopting all illegal means.

The decision was taken in protest against the defection of its MLAs being 'encouraged' by the ruling TRS ahead of the MLC polls, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

"KCR ji (Chief Miniser K Chandrasekhar Rao), who assumed office after swearing in as per Constitution, violated the oath of office and admitted Telugu Desam and Congress MLAs into the TRS in a brazen manner by adopting all illegal means," he told reporters.

"In protest against this, Congress is boycotting this MLC election so that Telangana people know the undemocratic, and anti-Constitutional, illegal actions being resorted to by the Chief Minister in this MLC election," Reddy said.

related news

He was referring to the announcement of Congress MLAs -- MLAs -- Rega Kantha Rao, Atram Sakku, Chirumarti Lingaiah and Haripriya Naik -- and a TDP MLA (Sandra Venkata Veeraiah) to join TRS in the interest of development of their constituencies.

In the election to fill five vacancies in the Council, TRS has fielded four nominees, leaving one seat to its ally AIMIM. In the December 7 2018 Assembly elections, TRS bagged 88 of the total of 119 seats. An independent MLA and an AIFB legislator have also declared support to the ruling party. The AIMIM has seven MLAs. The Congress fielded one candidate in the Council election. It had won 19 seats in the Assembly polls and was banking on the support of two-member TDP.

However, the announcement of four Congress MLAs and the TDP MLA to join TRS hurt its chances in the MLC election. The PCC president said his party has fielded one candidate in the MLC election as it was in a position to win the seat with the support of two TDP members.

"The defection of MLAs is a dangerous trend (for democracy) that the ruling TRS has started," Reddy alleged and added that his party would stage a demonstration against it. The Congress and TRS have been engaged in a war of words on the issue of MLAs moving to the ruling party.

Responding to Reddy's comments that TRS 'purchased' its MLAs, TRS had referred to instances of public representatives joining Congress from other parties and asked if that too was a "purchase".

Reddy said TRS MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy joined the Congress after the completion of his tenure. He dismissed reports that Congress MLA and senior leader P Sabita Indra Reddy also might join TRS. He said he and other party leaders have spoken to her.
First Published on Mar 11, 2019 05:59 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Returning Hero Zinedine Zidane to Replace Solari at Madrid - Reports

Parineeti Chopra Asked If She Will Tie the Knot Next After Cousin Priy ...

Rahul Gandhi's ‘Masood Azhar ji’ Barb Triggers War of Words Betwee ...

Seat Sharing With Congress Likely to be Finalised by March 13 or 14, S ...

Pakistan Foreign Minister Briefs US About Steps Taken To De-escalate T ...

KCR to Launch LS Campaign From February 17, TRS Candidate List to be ...

Govt Cuts BT Cotton Seed Price by Rs 10 Per Packet; Royalty to Monsant ...

Trickster Promises Ranji Selection, Dupes Aspiring Cricketers of Sever ...

Special Flight to Take Mediators to Ground Zero in Ayodhya Tomorrow, M ...

In Assam and the north east, citizenship issue could queer the pitch f ...

Modi government advertising blitz dries up as poll rules kick in

Not too worried about US-India trade relations, says BofA's Brian Moyn ...

Hiring activity sees 16% growth in February

Social media do's and don'ts for candidates, parties

Closing Bell: Markets end at 6-month high, Sensex above 37,000; midcap ...

Talks of more stimulus and liquidity amid fears of global slowdown lif ...

BJP now has better prospects considering the events of last month, say ...

Premature to call current market gains as pre-election rally, says Sau ...

Demonetisation: Who will connect the missing dots in Narendra Modi gov ...

Ethiopian Airlines crash: Battered passport, damaged book among items ...

Congress' indecision may make BJP's return 'possible' as national secu ...

Captain Marvel is no Wonder Woman; Brie Larson's superhero draws stren ...

Threat to prosecute The Hindu under Official Secrets Act is silly, unl ...

Best phones under Rs 15,000: From Redmi Note 7 Pro to Samsung Galaxy M ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

Suspended Inspector Boro: How an Assamese film about trafficking, mart ...

ISL 2018-19 Semi Final LIVE, Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United Football ...

Ananya Birla 'hits' back at a troll in style but a copy check would ha ...

Nirbhaya Revisited: Netflix's Delhi Crime is a critical reality of wom ...

Exclusive: Anu Malik thrilled about Shankar Mahadevan's Padma Shri

Photograph EXCLUSIVE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's poor time management irks ...

Netflix's Delhi Crime: Nirbhaya, India's Daughter and how the perpetra ...

Padma Awards 2019: Prabhu Deva deserves the honour, says Varun Dhawan

Ahead of the Kalank teaser, stills featuring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt ...

Padma Awards 2019: Indian sportspersons who are recipients of the hono ...

Gully Boy 2: Zoya Akhtar all charged to make a sequel of Ranveer Singh ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.