Congress holds 'satyagraha' in Jaipur against ED's questioning of Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi (File image: PTI)

The Congress on Tuesday held a ’satyagraha’ here against the Enforcement Directorate’s questioning of party president Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case.

The ED recorded Gandhi’s statement for about 2.5 hours on the second day of her questioning in the case on Tuesday before she left the agency’s office in central Delhi around 2 pm for lunch, according to officials.

The probe relates to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

Led by Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra, party leaders, office-bearers and workers took part in the ’satyagraha’ held at Shaheed Smarak near the government hostel.

"The ED served a notice to Sonia Gandhi for questioning on baseless allegations. It is a part of the central government’s policy of harassing opposition leaders,” a Congress spokesperson said.

Rajasthan Education Minister B D Kalla, Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratapsinh Khachariawas and Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria, among others, participated in the 'satyagraha’.

Gandhi is deposing before the ED on the third summons as she sought exemption on earlier dates of June 8 and June 23 owing to the coronavirus infection.

The central probe agency had questioned the Congress president’s son Rahul Gandhi for over 50 hours in the case in sessions spread across five days last month.