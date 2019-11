Congress holds protest in Parliament premises against BJP's move to form govt in Maharashtra

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday led a protest in Parliament premises against the BJP's move to form a government in Maharashtra along with the NCP.

Calling the midnight coup in which the BJP sought to form a government with Ajit Pawar a "murder of democracy", Congress leaders like Anand Sharma and Adheer Choudhury raised slogans and held placards criticising the BJP.

https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/india/maharashtra-government-formation-live-updates-sc-verdict-ncp-shiv-sena-congress-bjp-sharad-pawar-uddhav-thackeray-ajit-pawar-devendra-fadnavis-4669291.html

The protest was held in Parliament premises. Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.