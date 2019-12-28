App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 28, 2019 10:00 AM IST | Source: PTI

Congress hits out at TRS government for not allowing party rally

TPCC president and MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy said the government denied permission to the "secular" Congress to take out 'Save Nation, Save Constitution' rally in the city on December 28 on the occasion of the party's 135th formation day.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress in Telangana on December 27 slammed the TRS government for not giving permission for a rally on its formation day while allowing a parade by the "communal" RSS.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy said the government denied permission to the "secular" Congress to take out 'Save Nation, Save Constitution' rally in the city on December 28 on the occasion of the party's 135th formation day.

Police had no objection to the RSS workers holding a parade with their long sticks on city roads, but it was objecting to a "peaceful rally" with national flags proposed to be taken out by the Congress, he told at a press conference in Hyderabad.

Close

He claimed police had halted traffic to facilitate the "smooth passage" of RSS parade on Wednesday but cited traffic and other problems while denying permission to Congress.

related news

He objected to the remarks by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat that the entire 130 crore Indians were Hindus for the Sangh and described it as provocative and unconstitutional. Speaking at a public meeting here on December 25, Bhagwat said the 130 crore population of India is Hindu society for the Sangh as those with nationalistic spirit and respect for the culture of Bharat were Hindus irrespective of their religion and culture.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 28, 2019 09:56 am

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Telangana

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.