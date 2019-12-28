Congress hits out at TRS government for not allowing party rally

The Congress in Telangana on December 27 slammed the TRS government for not giving permission for a rally on its formation day while allowing a parade by the "communal" RSS.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy said the government denied permission to the "secular" Congress to take out 'Save Nation, Save Constitution' rally in the city on December 28 on the occasion of the party's 135th formation day.

Police had no objection to the RSS workers holding a parade with their long sticks on city roads, but it was objecting to a "peaceful rally" with national flags proposed to be taken out by the Congress, he told at a press conference in Hyderabad.

He claimed police had halted traffic to facilitate the "smooth passage" of RSS parade on Wednesday but cited traffic and other problems while denying permission to Congress.