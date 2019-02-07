App
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 01:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Congress hits back at BJP on posters featuring Robert Vadra, says 'unfortunate Modi doesn't have picture with wife'

The Congress blamed “Modi’s dirty politics" for removal of the posters

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

With only months to go for the Lok Sabha polls, poster wars between Congress and Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) have heated up.

After Congress UP East General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra returned from her trip abroad, posters featuring her along with Congress President Rahul Gandhi and husband Robert Vadra were put up outside the AICC office on February 5. The posters, however, were taken took down by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) the next day.

The posters drew flak from BJP for featuring Robert Vadra. Party spokesperson Sambit Patra, in a press conference held on February 6, said “Posters of two criminals have been put up in front of the Congress office. Both of them are out on bail; criminal no 1 Rahul Gandhi in connection with National Herald case and criminal no 2 Robert Vadra, who appeared before ED (Enforcement Directorate) in connection with money laundering case.”

However, Congress was not one to take this lying down. Party leader Sanjay Singh said it was “unfortunate” for Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he did not have a single poster of himself along with his wife Jashodaben Modi, despite being married.

"It is unfortunate for Modi ji that despite being married, he does not have a single poster of himself along with his wife,” Singh told ANI.

The Congress blamed “Modi’s dirty politics" for removal of the posters.

Robert Vadra, who has been named in several corruption cases, was questioned by ED for about five-and-a half hours in its money laundering probe into alleged possession of illegal foreign assets on February 6.

His lawyer Suman Jyoti Khaitan has denied any allegations. "All charges against him are wrong. We will cooperate with the agency 100 percent. He will come whenever he is called," said Khaitan.
