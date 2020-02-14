Congress has to change approach & reach out to people: Jyotiraditya Scindia

In the wake of Congress's drubbing in Delhi Assembly polls, party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said the party has to change and reach out to people with a fresh approach.

Talking to reporters at Prithvipur area here, he termed the Congress's defeat in Delhi assembly polls as "unfortunate".

"The country is changing. Similarly, people's thought process is changing. We (Congress) have to change and reach out to people with a new approach," Scindia said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the Delhi Assembly polls by bagging 62 of the total 70 seats. While the BJP won eight seats, the Congress could not win even a single one.

Later, while addressing a rally at Kudila village near here organised to mark Ravidas Jayanti, Scindia also said that he will hit the streets if the party's manifesto is not fulfilled in Madhya Pradesh.

Congress is currently ruling the state with Kamal Nath at the helm of affairs.

"Our turn will come, I assure you. Even if it does not come, don't worry I will become your shield and sword," Scindia told a gathering.

"I want to tell the guest teachers. I heard your demand before assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh. I want to assure you that your demand already stands underlined in our party's government's manifesto," he added.

Among other things, the guest teachers in the state are demanding better pay.

"That manifesto is our sacred text. Have patience. If all the promises are not fulfilled, do not think you all are alone. Jyotiraditya Scindia will also hit the streets along with you," he added.

"But the government has its speed...Our teachers have to keep a bit of patience. Our turn will come. I assure you. Even if does not come, don't worry I will become our shield and sword," he said.

The Kamal Nath government is currently struggling to fulfil its promises of farm loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh in the state.

The government needs around Rs 50,000 crore for the farm waiver, according to officials.