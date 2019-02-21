App
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 05:45 PM IST

Congress has shown its true colours: BJP

Union minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad accused the Congress of seeking to weaken the morale of the armed forces at a time when the whole world is "firmly standing" with India.

After the Congress on February 21 targeted the Modi government over the Pulwama attack, the BJP hit back, saying the opposition party has shown its "true colours" after maintaining the "facade" of standing with the government and security forces following the terror strike.

Prasad also targeted the Congress for its "shameful" attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he was in Uttarakhand on the day of Pulwama attack as part of an official programme related to tiger conservation.

"Was the Congress aware of the Pulwama attack? We were not aware," the BJP leader said in a jibe at the opposition party.

The Congress attack on the Modi government would have pleased Pakistan,  he alleged, adding that styles of what Imran Khan and the opposition party have said may be different but their contents bore striking resemblance.
First Published on Feb 21, 2019 05:32 pm

