Congress has 'secret understanding' with BJP, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 5 claimed there are "rumours" that the Congress has a "secret understanding" with the BJP and asserted that his Aam Aadmi Party is ready to fight the "unholy alliance".

Kejriwal's comments came in response to the Congress' announcement that it will not form an alliance with the AAP in Delhi for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"At a time when the whole country wants to defeat Modi-Shah duo, Cong is helping BJP by splitting anti-BJP vote. Rumours r that Cong has some secret understanding wid BJP (sic)," he tweeted.



"Delhi is ready to fight against Cong-BJP alliance. People will defeat this unholy alliance," Kejriwal added.

The Aam Aadmi Party alleged that the Congress is "helping" the BJP in winning elections.

"They just want to help the BJP to win elections and the AAP to be defeated. It seems that central leadership is under pressure to help the BJP in the country. They just want to win polls by putting the Army in the front," senior party leader Gopal Rai told reporters.

Rai announced that the AAP will contest the Lok Sabha elections on issue of full statehood and exuded confidence that the party will win all the seven seats.

Following a meeting with Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit on March 5 announced that they will not form an alliance with the AAP in the national capital for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"The Congress was of late playing hide and seek. After today's meeting between Sheila and Rahul Gandhi, it is clear that the Congress' stand goes against the country's mood. Not only in Delhi, the Congress is going against the country's mood in other states as well," Rai said.