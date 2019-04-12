App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 12, 2019 03:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress hand in glove with anti-nationals, alleges Adityanath

Addressing an election rally in Ambikapur town under the Surguja Lok Sabha constituency in Chhattisgarh, he also alleged that the Congress government in the state was not serious about tackling Naxalism and the killing of BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi in an IED blast in Dantewada earlier this week was its example.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused the Congress of being hand in glove with anti-nationals, and said its manifesto for the Lok Sabha election promotes terrorism and Naxalism.

Addressing an election rally in Ambikapur town under the Surguja Lok Sabha constituency in Chhattisgarh, he also alleged that the Congress government in the state was not serious about tackling Naxalism and the killing of BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi in an IED blast in Dantewada earlier this week was its example.

"Congress' manifesto is an encouragement to terrorism and Naxalism. Congress ka hath deshdrohiyo ke sath (Congress is hand in glove with anti-nationals)," Adityanath said.

"Lord Ram is associated with the memories of Ayodhya and Chhattisgarh but some people are now denying the existence of Ram. Congress is raising questions over the existence of Ram. It was the Congress that raised questions over the Ram Setu and tried then to destroy it," he said.

related news

Time has come to teach a lesson to those who raise questions over the existence of Ram, he said, adding, "We will avenge the insult of lord Ram."

Highlighting various schemes launched by the BJP-led central government, he said, "Modi ji has been working to fulfil the dream of 'ek bharat, shrestha (superior) bharat'."

The Congress government is not serious in tackling terrorism and Naxalism and the recent killing of BJP MLA is its example.

"If you want to see law and order then come to Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Mandavi and four police personnel were killed on April 9 in a Naxal attack in Dantewada district of the state.

"Had the BJP been in power now, this (Naxal attack on BJP MLA) could have been avoided," he said.

Adityanath also accused the Congress of denying benefits of the welfare schemes to the people in the state, he said, "Mafia raj of the Congress in the state is trying to end various schemes like Ayushman Bharat Yojana, meant to benefit the people, and were operational in the previous Raman Singh government."

In Chhattisgarh, mining and land mafias have become influential (after Congress came to power), he alleged.

He also appealed to people to vote for Modi to make him the prime minister again.

BJP has fielded its former MLA Renuka Singh in Surguja (ST) Lok Sabha constituency, which will go to polls in the third phase of election in the state on April 23.

Congress has fielded its senior tribal leader and sitting MLA Khelsai Singh from the seat.
First Published on Apr 12, 2019 03:14 pm

tags #Adityanath #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Student of the Year 2 trailer: Love, drama, action; has everything to ...

Game of Thrones: For Maisie Williams aka Arya Stark, PIGS were more im ...

Student of The Year 2 trailer launch LIVE updates: Welcome the brand n ...

Student of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff is back with another powerful dial ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni to pay a hefty price for arguing with the umpires o ...

Is Malaika Arora's cryptic post about a soulmate dedicated to Arjun Ka ...

Sara Ali Khan is missing her mom while wandering on the streets of New ...

Vogue BFF's: Ishaan Khatter is embarrassed as he strips on Neha Dhupia ...

The Tashkent Files movie review: We are surprised it didn't catch Elec ...

Parul Chauhan aka Swarna Confirms Quitting 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ...

Jio Vivo Cricket Offer: Benefits Worth Rs 10,000 on Vivo V15 And V15 P ...

Amitabh Bachchan Kind of Defined Everything, Says Vasan Bala

Fuel For the Body: Crude Oil Touted as Health Cure in Azerbaijan

Ravindra Jadeja's Outrageous Six to Ben Stokes is Now a Hilarious Inte ...

TN HSC 12th Result 2019: Tamil Nadu Class 12 Scores to be Announced on ...

TN Board Result 2019: Tamil Nadu HSC 12th Scores to be Declared on Apr ...

PM Modi Gets Russia's Highest Civilian Award 'Order of St Andrew the A ...

NASA's Twins Study Reveals How Human Body Responds in Space

Army veterans urge President Ram Nath Kovind to stop politicians from ...

Election Commission bans NaMo TV from airing political content

Bihar records lowest voter turnout with 50%, WB tops with 81% in phase ...

Not approaching politics as a star, says Congress' candidate Urmila Ma ...

Explainer: What are electoral bonds?

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex gains 80 points, Nifty above 11,600 led ...

SBICAP Securities expects larger banks with healthy capitalisation to ...

Rupee snaps 3-day gaining streak, opens at 69.08 a dollar

Macquarie expects FIIs inflows to stay in H2, but no significant upsid ...

BJP may benefit from Karnataka voters' tendency to back different part ...

Julian Assange's journey from a talk in Sweden to a 7-year stay at Ecu ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Naxals disrupt polling in Chhattisgarh, Andhr ...

Student of the Year 2 trailer: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutar ...

Disney Plus streaming service confirmed for 12 Nov, subscriptions star ...

Champions League: Vintage Arsenal show collective flair to suffocate l ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

Sudha Menon, author of Feisty at Fifty, on the importance of writing f ...

Jet Airways grounds services to Kolkata, Pune among other destinations ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.