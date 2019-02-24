Congress govt has 'pushed' Puducherry backward: AIADMK

The Opposition AIADMK on February 24 flayed the Narayanasamy led Congress government in Puducherry for "pushing the Union Territory backward" in developmental activities.

Addressing the celebration of 71st birth anniversary of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, the AIADMK legislature wing leader A Anbalagan said, "the Congress has failed to deliver on promises it made to the people during the 2016 elections."

"It is indeed mind boggling that the Chief Minister who could not put in efficient administration had resorted to dharna for six days from February 13 outside Raj Nivas," he said.

Anbalagan alleged that the dharna was a "political drama" staged by the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues to cover up the failure of the government.

Narayanasamy had staged a dharna outside Raj Nivas for six days against what he said was Bedi's reluctance to approve his welfare schemes and administrative orders.

Taking strong exception to the delay in convening Puducherry Assembly to adopt the budget for fiscal 2019-2020, the AIADMK leader said, "Already the NDA government at the Centre and the AIADMK government in neighbouring Tamil Nadu have held budget sessions and several schemes announced."

Benefits of various welfare schemes sponsored by the AIADMK were distributed to the poor.