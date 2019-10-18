App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2019 09:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress govt didn't act after Mumbai terror attacks: PM Modi

Addressing his last campaign rally for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Modi also spoke of the economic reforms brought in by the BJP-led Central and Maharashtra governments, which he said had no "stain of corruption" on them.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the previous Congress government of failing to act after terror attacks in Mumbai.

"We can't forget the wounds of the Mumbai bomb blasts. The then (Congress) government didn't do justice with the victims' families and the reason for such a stance is now becoming known," he said.

"Instead of nabbing those responsible for the terror attacks, those in power then indulged in mirchi (chillies) business (with the perpetrators)," he said.

related news

"Doshiyon ko pakadne ke bajai unke saath kabhi mirchi ka vypaar kabhi mirchi ke saath vyapar," Modi said.

His comment "Mirchi ke saath vyapar" was a veiled reference to NCP leader Praful Patel being summoned by ED in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the alleged illegal assets of Iqbal Mirchi, an aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

"When evidence with probe agencies after the terror attacks pointed out to masterminds across the border, Congress leaders instead said the attacks were the handiwork of those in India," he said.

Describing Mumbai as "city of opportunities", Modi said Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has provided a stable government in the state.

Modi said the Fadnavis government focused on the city's growth unlike the previous "corrupt" Congress-NCP governments.

"There is not even a single stain of corruption on our government. We are trying to fulfill dreams of all, from farmers to those launching start-ups. Most of the services have gone online, reducing corruption," Modi said.

The previous governments, Modi alleged, tried to fulfill dreams of the corrupt.

"On the other hand, the Fadnavis government is fast- tracking Maharashtra's development," Modi said.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray also addressed the rally. Modi called him his "younger brother".

Before reaching the rally venue, Modi tweeted a photograph with the caption: Heres a photo of the spectacular sky while on the way to Mumbai.

First Published on Oct 18, 2019 09:40 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics

