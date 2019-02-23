App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 23, 2019 12:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress government in MP starts implementation of loan waiver scheme

In Ratlam, loans of 40,000 farmers amounting to Rs 134 crore are being written-off, the chief minister said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on February 22 launched a campaign to transfer agriculture loan amount of farmers waived under a scheme.

The loan waiver scheme, which fulfils a promise made in the Congress's 'Vachan Patra' (manifesto) released ahead of the November assembly polls, will benefit 50 lakh farmers and cost the exchequer Rs 40,000 crore, he said.

"The government was formed just two months back. We will not wait for five years to prove ourselves for the trust the people of the state have reposed in us.

"We will develop the state day and night," Nath said after launching the campaign from Namli town in the district.

Under the "Jai Kisan Fasal Rin Mafi Yojna," farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh of 50 lakh farmers will be waived and the scheme will cost the exchequer about Rs 40,000 crore, he said.

In Ratlam, loans of 40,000 farmers amounting to Rs 134 crore are being written-off, the chief minister said.

Nath said the other major challenge before the government is to provide employment to youths.

"They want to get an opportunity to do business, they want work which they don't get simply by slogans. For that ground work is being carried out.

"During the last 15 years (of the BJP rule), farmers and youths were misled and they faced trouble," he said.

Under the BJP rule, Madhya Pradesh had become No. 1 state in farmer suicides, atrocities on women and unemployment, Nath claimed.

On the occasion, Nath also dedicated and inaugurated 30 development projects worth Rs 197 crore in the district.
First Published on Feb 23, 2019 12:32 pm

tags #India #Politics

