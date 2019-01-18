App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 04:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress government in Madhya Pradesh will complete tenure, get re-elected: Minister

The Madhya Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Minister was talking to reporters after praying at the Peetambara Peetha here, a popular Baglamukhi temple established in the 1920s.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Madhya Pradesh Minister Harsh Yadav on Friday said the BJP should stop "daydreaming" about returning to power in the state and claimed the Congress-led government would complete its five-year tenure and also get re-elected.

"The BJP should stop daydreaming. The Madhya Pradesh chief minister (Kamal Nath) is a management guru and the Congress government in the state will last for 10 years," Yadav said.

He also claimed "many BJP MLAs were in contact with us and they en masse are going to join the Congress".

Yadav's statement comes a day after BJP MLA Gopal Bhargava, the Leader of Opposition in the MP Assembly, had Thursday said the state government would collapse after general elections slated for this year.

Bhargava, speaking in Damoh, had said, "This Congress government will fall own its own three months after the Lok Sabha elections. It has kidneys and other vital body parts of different parties, which can't gel."

Last week, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya had also claimed that the MP Congress government was running at the "mercy" of his party.

A mere "sneeze" of the saffron party's central leadership could bring it back to power in the state, he had claimed.

Inthe 230-member MP Assembly, the Congress has 114 MLAs against the BJP's 109.

The Kamal Nath government has the support of four Independents, two Samajwadi Party MLAs and one BSP legislator.
First Published on Jan 18, 2019 03:59 pm

tags #Congress government #India #Madhya Pradesh Minister #Politics

