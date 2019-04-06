Congress government 'failed' to maintain cordial relations with Centre: AINRC Puducherry

The AINRC on April 6 charged the Narayanasamy-led Congress government here with having "failed" to maintain cordial relations with the Centre and consequently causing "disruption" to the development of the Union Territory.

Urging the electorate in neighbouring Muthialpet to exercise their franchise in the April 18 Lok Sabha poll in favour of the party nominee K Narayanasamy, AINRC founder N Rangasamy alleged that no schemes were evolved by the territorial government to tackle unemployment problem faced by the educated youth.

Rangasamy, who is also Leader of the Opposition said the Chief Minister had been blaming the Lt Governor and the NDA government at the Centre for lack of development of Puducherry. Rejecting this as totally "unacceptable," he said during his tenure as Chief Minister he had brought in various developmental schemes by maintaining cordial relations with the Centre.

He said that he had fielded a young candidate in the Lok Sabha poll inorder to "encourage the younger generation in public life." During the AINRC rule here, he claimed to have evolved various welfare schemes and educational advancement of the youth was among the priorities of his administration. The AINRC nominee K Narayanasamy and leaders of the alliance parties also spoke during the campaign.