Congress gives PJ Kurien's Rajya Sabha seat to distanced ally KC(M), creates ripples

In the run-up to election for the appointment of the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, the Congress declared that it will give the seat to estranged ally Kerala Congress (M). The move marks the comeback of KC(M) to the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala, almost a year before 2019 general elections.

The Congress had been mulling over whether or not to extend PJ Kurien’s term as Deputy Chairman of the Upper House. However, in a surprise move, the party gave the seat to KC(M), creating ripples among party members.

It has been reported that senior Muslim League leader P K Kunhalikutty allegedly had a role to play in Congress' decision to give the seat to KC(M). Muslim League is also part of the UDF coalition.

Three Rajya Sabha seats will be falling vacant in Kerala – Congress’ PJ Kurien, KC(M)’s Joy Abraham and CPI(M)’s C P Narayanan will be retiring, thus necessitating polls, which will be held on June 21.

Several meetings were held between the top brass of the Congress, including former CM Oommen Chandy and KC(M)’s Jose K Mani and Kunhalikutty. The senior leaders took the decision and conveyed it to Rahul Gandhi, who accepted it, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala told reporters.

However, the decision was not approved by many within the Congress, including KPCC president V M Sudheeran, who told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, “The Congress should have contested from the seat… that was the unanimous opinion of Congress workers… it cannot be seen as a move aimed at strengthening the alliance… the move will weaken the Congress and dampen the morale of workers… nobody can accept this decision."

However, Chandy asserted that the decision was unanimously taken by the UDF to strengthen the coalition in Kerala, adding that it was a “one-time” decision and should be treated as a “special case”.

The move is also being seen as an extension of Congress strategy to rally all secular forces against the BJP at national level. The party had even reached out to rival party Biju Janata Dal in Odisha in a bid to defeat the NDA in the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election.

Meanwhile, PJ Kurien has reportedly written to Congress President Rahul Gandhi asking him to nominate members of the Congress for the seat and not those belonging to any other party.