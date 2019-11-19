App
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2019 11:39 AM IST | Source: PTI

Congress gives notice of adjournment motion in Lok Sabha over withdrawal of SPG cover of Gandhis

An adjournment motion is moved to stop the proceedings of the House to take up the issue raised in the motion.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress has given a notice to move an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha against the withdrawal of Special Protection Group (SPG) cover of the Gandhi family. Describing the move as "arbitrary", the Congress in the notice said the security cover was withdrawn ignoring the existing and probable threats to the Gandhi family.

On Monday, the first day of the Winter Session, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had raised the issue of SPG security, saying the move to withdraw the cover of party chief Sonia Gandhi and former president Rahul Gandhi was "arbitrary".

The government earlier this replaced the SPG security cover given to the family of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, who was assassinated by LTTE terrorists on May 21, 1991, by the 'Z-plus' security of the CRPF.

First Published on Nov 19, 2019 11:32 am

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #Gandhi family #India #Lok Sabha #Politics #SPG

