App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2019 08:25 AM IST | Source: PTI

Congress forms six committees in UP; Raj Babbar to chair election committee

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid has been made a part of the election committee as well as the election strategy and planning committee, as per the statement issued by Congress general secretary K C Venugopal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress on February 23 announced that it has formed a total of six committees in Uttar Pradesh, and party's state unit chief Raj Babbar will chair the election committee.

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid has been made a part of the election committee as well as the election strategy and planning committee, as per the statement issued by Congress general secretary K C Venugopal.

According to the statement, "Congress president Rahul Gandhi has approved the proposal regarding formation of six committees related to Uttar Pradesh: election committee, campaign committee, election strategy and planning committee, co-ordination committee, manifesto committee, as well as media and publicity committee."

Gajraj Singh, a former MLA from Hapur, has been given the chairmanship of the campaign committee and Rashid Alvi the chairmanship of the manifesto committee.

Rajiv Shukla, the former chairman of Indian Premier League, has been made the chairman of media and publicity committee. Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Ajay Kumar Lallu has been given the chairmanship of the coordination committee, the statement said.

Sriprakash Jaiswal, a former Union coal minister, and P L Punia, the Chhattisgarh in-charge for Congress and a Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradeh, have been made members of the election committee, it said.
First Published on Feb 24, 2019 08:08 am

tags #2019 Lok Sabha election #Congress #India #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.