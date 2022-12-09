 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Congress 'forced' to look for its existence after BJP's record win in Gujarat, says Scindia

PTI
Dec 09, 2022 / 09:08 PM IST

The BJP has won 156 seats in the 182-member Assembly in the western state, the highest tally garnered by any party in Gujarat's 62-year-old history.

Jyotiraditya Scindia

The Congress has been "forced" to look for its existence after the record victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the just concluded Gujarat Assembly polls, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday.

The BJP has won 156 seats in the 182-member Assembly in the western state, the highest tally garnered by any party in Gujarat's 62-year-old history.

The Opposition Congress managed to emerge victorious on just 17 seats, down from 77 it had won in 2017.

"Today, the condition of Congress is such that it is forced to look for its existence," Scindia, who arrived here to take part in various programmes, told reporters.

Speaking about Assembly poll result in Himachal Pradesh, another state where elections were held recently, he said though the Congress has got a majority in the 68-member House and unseated the BJP, the difference in vote share between the two parties was miniscule.

"Earlier, whenever governments changed in Himachal Pradesh, the difference in vote share would be 6 per cent to 7 per cent. But this time it was less than 1 per cent," said the Union minister, who joined the BJP in March 2020.