Congress' flute protest gets a violent response from a buffalo in Madhya Pradesh

Congress workers and Dewas’ Daily Up Downers Association protest of playing a flute before a buffalo proved to be a costly affair, as the buffalo turned violent and injured a few protesters.
Congress workers and Dewas’ Daily Up Downers Association protest of playing a flute before a buffalo proved to be a costly affair, as the buffalo turned violent and injured a few protesters. This resulted in a chaotic situation as the protesters ran to save their lives from the buffalo.
As per a report in The Times of India, the commuters and Congress functionaries were protesting against the delay in grant of approval by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government for operating an inter-city bus service between Indore and Dewas. The buffalo was garlanded by protesters, who then began playing flute. The protesters and the passers-by were enjoying the scene, however, the buffalo did not enjoy this act and turned violent.
As the protesters ran helter-skelter, the cattle hit a few Congressmen, who were then given first-aid. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured, as confirmed by a local Congress functionary. “We were left with no option but to highlight to the public how the government was being indifferent to the long-pending public demand,” said Manoj Rajani, Congress President of Dewas district.