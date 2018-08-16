App
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 11:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Congress' flute protest gets a violent response from a buffalo in Madhya Pradesh

Congress workers and Dewas’ Daily Up Downers Association protest of playing a flute before a buffalo proved to be a costly affair, as the buffalo turned violent and injured a few protesters.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

Congress workers and Dewas’ Daily Up Downers Association protest of playing a flute before a buffalo proved to be a costly affair, as the buffalo turned violent and injured a few protesters. This resulted in a chaotic situation as the protesters ran to save their lives from the buffalo.

As per a report in The Times of India, the commuters and Congress functionaries were protesting against the delay in grant of approval by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government for operating an inter-city bus service between Indore and Dewas. The buffalo was garlanded by protesters, who then began playing flute. The protesters and the passers-by were enjoying the scene, however, the buffalo did not enjoy this act and turned violent.

As the protesters ran helter-skelter, the cattle hit a few Congressmen, who were then given first-aid. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured, as confirmed by a local Congress functionary. “We were left with no option but to highlight to the public how the government was being indifferent to the long-pending public demand,” said Manoj Rajani, Congress President of Dewas district.

This was not the first protest of the Congress workers and members of the Daily Up Downers Associations. For the past two weeks, the agitators have been pressurising the authorities to expedite the work of plying buses between Dewas and Indore. The state government has approved the project to run intercity buses between the two cities for daily commuters and that the project will be implemented soon confirmed Mayor Subhas Sharma. He also added that the authorities have completed the mandatory procedures such as permits, work order, bus stands and other arrangements are needed for plying buses and these processes take time.
First Published on Aug 16, 2018 11:38 pm

tags #Congress #India #Politics #Trending News

