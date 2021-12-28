MARKET NEWS

English
Congress flag falls from post as Sonia Gandhi tries to unfurl it

Keeping the presence of mind, Gandhi along with party treasurer Pawan Bansal and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal held the party tricolour in their hand and displayed it briefly.

Moneycontrol News
December 28, 2021 / 10:35 AM IST
The Congress tricolour fell off the flagpole on Tuesday morning as party president Sonia Gandhi tried to unfurl it to mark the party’s 137th foundation day at AICC headquarters here.

A Congress worker later climbed up the flagpole to string the party tricolour. Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mallikarjun Kharge were among those present at the party headquarters.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
first published: Dec 28, 2021 10:35 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.