Congress fields Vajpayee's niece Karuna Shukla against CM Raman Singh in Chhattisgarh

The Congress has fielded former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's niece Karuna Shukla in the Rajnandgaon assembly constituency in Chhattisgarh against Chief Minister Raman Singh.

In the second list released by the Congress for the first phase of Chhattisgarh assembly election, the party declared its candidates for the remaining six constituencies. It earlier declared candidates for 12 seats.

The first phase of assembly election in Chhattisgarh will be held on November 12 and the last date for filing of nominations is October 23.

Shukla had quit the BJP a few years ago and joined the Congress.

While Girwar Janghel will contest from the Khairagarh seat, Bhuneshwar Singh Baghel will contest from Dongargarh-SC seat and Daleshwar Sahu from the Dongargaon assembly constituency.