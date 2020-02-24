App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2020 09:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Congress feels time is right for Rahul Gandhi to return as party president: Harish Rawat

Rawat said Rahul Gandhi's message of accountability in the wake of party's Lok Sabha poll debacle has been received well and its purpose fulfilled and it is time for him to move forward.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves after casting his vote during the Delhi Assembly elections at Aurangzeb lane polling station. (Image: PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves after casting his vote during the Delhi Assembly elections at Aurangzeb lane polling station. (Image: PTI)

Amid growing concerns in the Congress over leadership issue, senior party leader Harish Rawat put his weight behind Rahul Gandhi and said it is the right time for him to return as party chief.

His remarks come when party leaders like Shashi Tharoor and Sandeep Dikshit have called for fresh elections to the Congress' top post, respecting Rahul Gandhi's decision to opt out.

Rawat said Rahul Gandhi's message of accountability in the wake of party's Lok Sabha poll debacle has been received well and its purpose fulfilled and it is time for him to move forward.

Close

"The party's rank and file want that Rahul Gandhi should again take over as Congress chief. We strongly feel that this is the right time for him to take over as the country is facing several issues," Rawat told PTI.

related news

"The Congress leadership feels this is the time when Rahul Gandhi should come forward and lead the party once again," he said, adding that there are concerns over Sonia Gandhi's health and she should not be over-burdened.

The former Uttarakhand chief minister, however, said the final call will be taken by Rahul Gandhi.

Sonia Gandhi was appointed as the interim Congress president in August last year after Rahul Gandhi resigned taking moral responsibility for the party's Lok Sabha poll debacle.

Rawat said social divisions being created in the country due to issues like the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, sharp rise in unemployment, economic downturn and agrarian crisis make it important for Rahul Gandhi to return soon.

The AICC general secretary noted that these issues are responsible for the country being in "complete disarray".

Asked about Priyanka Gandhi Vadra assuming a more significant role in the party, Rawat said she is already part of the Congress leadership.

"Priyanka Gandhi has said several times that Rahul Gandhi is her leader. There is no confusion regarding her role in the party," he said.

Speculation is rife that the Congress will hold a plenary session in April after the Budget session of Parliament is over.

(With PTI inputs)

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 24, 2020 09:18 am

tags #Congress #Harish Rawat #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.