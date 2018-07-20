App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 11:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Congress faces eviction from Allahabad property for non-payment of Rs 35 monthly rent

Located in the congested Chowk locality in Allahabad, the office was once a hotspot for activities during the freedom struggle. Several leaders such as PD Tandon, Kamla Nehru and Indira Gandhi have conducted meetings in the 3,000-square-feet property

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian National Congress may have to vacate their Allahabad office following the non-payment of Rs 35 monthly rent for several decades.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Congress has accumulated a rent Rs 50,000 in arrears and will have to clear the dues by July-end, if the party wishes to retain the office whose history dates back to nearly 80 years.

Located in the congested Chowk locality in Allahabad, the office was once a hotspot for activities during the freedom struggle. Several leaders such as PD Tandon, Kamala Nehru and Indira Gandhi have presided over meetings in the 3,000-square-feet property.

The owner of the building, Raj Kumar Saraswat, first served an eviction notice to the party at the beginning of the year. He has now asked Congress to vacate the premises or pay the dues by end of the month.

related news

Reports suggest that several Congress members have written to party President Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh party chief Raj Babbar citing the glorious heritage of the office.

“Efforts are on to pool in money from around 250 office bearers and activists of the City Congress Committee and pay up the dues,” Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) spokesperson, Kishore Varshney told Hindustan Times.

A social activist, whose name was not identified, pointed out the irony of the situation saying that the party "whose expenditure runs in several crores, could not manage to pay the monthly rent of Rs 35 for the past several years.”
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 11:45 am

tags #Congress #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.