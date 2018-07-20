Congress faces eviction from Allahabad property for non-payment of Rs 35 monthly rent

Indian National Congress may have to vacate their Allahabad office following the non-payment of Rs 35 monthly rent for several decades.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Congress has accumulated a rent Rs 50,000 in arrears and will have to clear the dues by July-end, if the party wishes to retain the office whose history dates back to nearly 80 years.

Located in the congested Chowk locality in Allahabad, the office was once a hotspot for activities during the freedom struggle. Several leaders such as PD Tandon, Kamala Nehru and Indira Gandhi have presided over meetings in the 3,000-square-feet property.

The owner of the building, Raj Kumar Saraswat, first served an eviction notice to the party at the beginning of the year. He has now asked Congress to vacate the premises or pay the dues by end of the month.

Reports suggest that several Congress members have written to party President Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh party chief Raj Babbar citing the glorious heritage of the office.

“Efforts are on to pool in money from around 250 office bearers and activists of the City Congress Committee and pay up the dues,” Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) spokesperson, Kishore Varshney told Hindustan Times.

A social activist, whose name was not identified, pointed out the irony of the situation saying that the party "whose expenditure runs in several crores, could not manage to pay the monthly rent of Rs 35 for the past several years.”