Congress exposed after no-confidence motion, Rahul Gandhi hug: Prakash Javadekar

The Congress was "exposed" during the no-confidence motion and Rahul Gandhi hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear that the opposition party was resorting to "theatrics" as it had no issue left to discuss, Union minister Prakash Javadekar claimed.

Union HRD Minister Javadekar also said that the Congress's allegations about the Indo-French Rafale fighter jet deal were "baseless" and "lies".

"During the no-confidence motion and after the immature address by Rahul Gandhi, the Congress was exposed completely and it was clear that the party was left with no issue," he said.

"By hugging PM Modi, the Congress resorted to theatrics, as they had failed to put forward any issue," Javadekar added. Attacking the Congress over its allegations against the Rafale fighter aircraft deal, the minister said that the governments of India and France had issued statements.

"On this part (Rafale), the Congress did not do its homework and got exposed," he claimed, adding that people would not fall prey to such allegations.

"The Congress has been exposed completely and their bankruptcy has come to the fore," said Javadekar.

Praising Modi, he said that the prime minister was working for the youth, the poor, farmers, soldiers, Dalits and marginalised sections of society.

"That is why the BJP is gaining tremendous support from the people," he added.

He claimed that after the no-confidence motion, the support for the BJP has increased.