    Congress expels Haryana MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi for 'cross voting' in Rajya Sabha polls

    The Congress, which was hopeful of getting party veteran Ajay Maken elected to the Upper House from the state, lost out by a slim margin against Independent candidate Sharma as two of the party's MLAs had "cross voted".

    Moneycontrol News
    June 11, 2022 / 07:22 PM IST
    Expelled Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi

    The Congress on June 11 expelled its Haryana legislator and senior leader Kuldeep Bishnoi from all party positions, on the charge of "cross-voting" in the Rajya Sabha elections held a day earlier.

    The move came a day after Congress lost the Rajya Sabha election in Haryana due to cross-voting. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee Krishan Lal Panwar and Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma were the two leaders who emerged victorious in the Rajya Sabha polls held in the state.

    The Haryana Congress has alleged that Bishnoi, an MLA from the Adampur constituency in Hisar, did not vote for the party candidate Ajay Maken and cross-voted in favour of independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma, who was supported by the ruling BJP-JJP combine.

    The Congress had 31 MLA and needed as many votes to win the Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana, but one of its legislators cross-voted and another's vote was cancelled. "The Congress president has expelled Kuldeep Bishnoi from all his present party positions, including the post of special invitee of the Congress Working Committee, with immediate effect," a statement from AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said.

    Bishnoi had not attended any of the party meetings of its legislators and had said that he has voted as per his conscience.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Jun 11, 2022 06:51 pm
