App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2018 08:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress eliminated poor instead of poverty: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

Javadekar, who is also the BJP's Rajasthan election in-charge, said party workers were upbeat and exuded confidence that the lotus will bloom once again in the desert state in the upcoming polls.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Training guns on the Congress, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Saturday that the party eliminated the poor instead of poverty and there was strong resentment against it.

"There is strong resentment against the party and it has lost its attraction among people. It is supporting infiltrators and encouraging divisive powers," he alleged.

"It is this party which eliminated the poor instead of poverty," Javadekar said here while addressing a meeting of BJP workers from 36 Assembly constituencies of seven districts.

He alleged that the Congress in the times of Mahatma Gandhi was different from the party of present times as now it was surviving only on lies.

related news

Referring to the Rafale aircraft deal, the minister said only the Congress and Pakistan were protesting against the deal.

Javadekar, who is also the BJP's Rajasthan election in-charge, said party workers were upbeat and exuded confidence that the lotus will bloom once again in the desert state in the upcoming polls.

BJP's joint general secretary V Satish said if the party workers fight the polls unitedly, nobody can stop the BJP from coming to power again.

Rajasthan BJP president Madan Lal Saini said there was no reason for the Centre and state government to feel ashamed as people of the country were appreciating schemes of both the governments.

During the three-day meeting being held in Jaipur, the party will take suggestions from workers of 98 assembly constituencies.

Earlier, the BJP had taken feedback from workers of 102 Assembly constituencies in Ranakpur of Pali district.
First Published on Oct 20, 2018 08:20 pm

tags #assembly elections 2018 #Prakash Javadekar #Rajasthan Assembly Polls 2018

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.