Congress eliminated poor instead of poverty: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

Training guns on the Congress, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Saturday that the party eliminated the poor instead of poverty and there was strong resentment against it.

"There is strong resentment against the party and it has lost its attraction among people. It is supporting infiltrators and encouraging divisive powers," he alleged.

"It is this party which eliminated the poor instead of poverty," Javadekar said here while addressing a meeting of BJP workers from 36 Assembly constituencies of seven districts.

He alleged that the Congress in the times of Mahatma Gandhi was different from the party of present times as now it was surviving only on lies.

Referring to the Rafale aircraft deal, the minister said only the Congress and Pakistan were protesting against the deal.

Javadekar, who is also the BJP's Rajasthan election in-charge, said party workers were upbeat and exuded confidence that the lotus will bloom once again in the desert state in the upcoming polls.

BJP's joint general secretary V Satish said if the party workers fight the polls unitedly, nobody can stop the BJP from coming to power again.

Rajasthan BJP president Madan Lal Saini said there was no reason for the Centre and state government to feel ashamed as people of the country were appreciating schemes of both the governments.

During the three-day meeting being held in Jaipur, the party will take suggestions from workers of 98 assembly constituencies.

Earlier, the BJP had taken feedback from workers of 102 Assembly constituencies in Ranakpur of Pali district.