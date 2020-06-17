App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 10:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Congress drops Sanjay Jha as AICC spokesperson with 'immediate effect'

Recently, Jha had penned an open letter, suggesting that the party was "hurtling towards political obsolescence".

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha (right)
Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha (right)

Congress dropped Sanjay Jha as AICC spokesperson with immediate effect, the party notified through a press release on June 17. No reason was mentioned by the party for taking such action.

The party also approved the appointment of Abhishek Dutt and Sadhna Bharti as national media panelists.

Recently, Jha had penned an open letter in The Times of India suggesting that the party was "hurtling towards political obsolescence".

This is a developing story. More details awaited. 

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 09:53 pm

tags #Congress #India #Politics #Sanjay Jha

