Congress drops Sanjay Jha as AICC spokesperson with 'immediate effect'

Congress dropped Sanjay Jha as AICC spokesperson with immediate effect, the party notified through a press release on June 17. No reason was mentioned by the party for taking such action.

The party also approved the appointment of Abhishek Dutt and Sadhna Bharti as national media panelists.

Recently, Jha had penned an open letter in The Times of India suggesting that the party was "hurtling towards political obsolescence".

This is a developing story. More details awaited.