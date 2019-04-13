App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2019 06:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress doing 'Ilu Ilu' with terrorists: Amit Shah

Shah claimed that during the Congress's 10-year tenure, no action was taken even when terrorists took away heads of Indian soldiers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

BJP president Amit Shah on April 13 accused the Congress of doing 'Ilu Ilu' with terrorists, in an apparent reference to a popular Bollywood love song from the nineties. In the song, 'Ilu Ilu' is an acronym for I love you.

"Rahul baba's guru Sam Pitorda said do not bomb (Pakistan) but negotiate... Rahul baba if your party wants to do 'Ilu Ilu' with terrorists you can do that. But our intention is clear, if a shot is fired, we will reply with a bomb," Shah said here, addressing an election meeting in support of BJP's Badaun candidate Sanghmitra Maurya.

Shah claimed that during the Congress's 10-year tenure, no action was taken even when terrorists took away heads of Indian soldiers.

"This time it was the Narendra Modi government and not 'mauni baba' Manmohan Singh... within 13 days of the attack, the Indian Air Force went into Pakistan, bombed the terror camps and returned," the BJP president said, referring to the Pulwama attack.

related news

He added that BJP workers in Kashmir will ensure that it remains part of India and intruders are thrown out of the country.

Training his guns at the opposition's 'mahagathbandhan', Shah said the country would have a new prime minister everyday of the week if the grand alliance comes to power.

"On one side is the BJP led by Narendra Modi which is working for the country. On the other side is the 'mahagatbandhan' of Rahul Baba, 'behan' (sister) Mayawati, 'bhatija' (nephew) Akhilesh, Congress and others... I ask who is your (opposition's) leader... it is clear that Modi is our leader and will be the PM, but who is your leader... no one is telling but I will tell," he said.

"On Monday it will be Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday it will be Mayawati, on Wednesday it will be Chandrababu Naidu, on Thursday it will be Deve Gowda, on Friday... on Saturday it will be Mulayam Singh Yadav," he added.

"Can any government be run like this? Who will look after the security of the country? Can this 'gathbandhan' look after the security of the country?" the BJP president asked.

Shah claimed people across India were chanting Modi's name and they had decided to make him the prime minister once again.

He exhorted the electorate of Badaun, from where the Samajwadi Party's Dharmendra Yadav had won in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, to join the development journey by voting for Maurya.
First Published on Apr 13, 2019 06:00 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, MI vs RR Match at Wankhede: Quinton de Kock helps ...

Deepika Padukone picks Peter Dundus for her red carpet appearance at C ...

Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh finds a fan in Baahubali's Prabhas!

Star Wars Episode XI Teaser: Carrie Fisher's legend lives on in The Ri ...

Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling to unite for a wedding drama

Prabhas debuts on Instagram and scores 7 lakh followers without a sing ...

Student Of The Year 2: Ananya Panday’s debut was Chunky Panday's ‘ ...

Alia Bhatt has a smart response after Kangana Ranaut calls her Gully B ...

Ram Navami 2019: The Significance of Reciting Chaupai from Ram Charitr ...

Ambedkar Jayanti: Here Are Some Lesser-known Facts About The Father of ...

Ambedkar Jayanti: Why India must be grateful to B R Ambedkar

After Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt is Eyeing Holly ...

Normal For Title-Chasing Liverpool to be Under Pressure: Chelsea Manag ...

Karnataka PUC Result 2019 Date Announced: Karnataka KSEEB Board to Rel ...

TS Intermediate Results 2019: When and Where to Check Your Telangana I ...

Lack of Crèche, Low Funds, Alarming Data: In Open Letter, Activists S ...

TS Inter Results 2019 Date: List of Websites to Check Your Telangana I ...

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Congress to go alone in Delhi as talks with AAP ...

Millennials will take pay cut to follow their passion, survey reveals

Election Commission bans NaMo TV from airing political content

Uday Kotak flags widening trust deficit between government and industr ...

Explainer: What are electoral bonds?

Wall Street opens higher on JPMorgan results, big energy deal

Oil rises as supply constraints outweigh China slowdown fears

Gold steadies as dollar retreats, on way to best week in three

SBICAP Securities expects larger banks with healthy capitalisation to ...

Lok Sabha polls: Mathura's religious links with Gujarat, accentuated b ...

Financial Intelligence Unit slams Allahabad Bank for not filing transa ...

New normal of Hindutva communalism in BJP's India threatens the founda ...

Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya on what sets Majili apart and workin ...

US’ decision to seek Julian Assange’s extradition marks dramatic s ...

Monte Carlo 2019 draw analysis: At the Rafael Nadal Open, it’s not l ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

The Stories in My Life: Isaac Bashevis Singer's story set in Warsaw ju ...

WhatsApp stickers: Here is how to download stickers for Ram Navami 201 ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.