Last Updated : Dec 13, 2019 02:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress doesn't back out from promises: Sachin Pilot

Addressing a public meeting here, Pilot said the Congress has been delivering the promises made in its election manifesto in Rajasthan. He, however, did not elaborate.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Friday said the Congress has never backed out from its principles, promises and announcements.

"The Congress government in Rajasthan is completing one year in December this year. We are fulfilling the assurances given in our manifesto.

Close

"The Congress has always fulfilled its promises and announcements," Pilot, also the president of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee, said.

related news

Loan waiver to farmers, free education to girls and women, unemployment allowance of up to Rs 3,500 to educated youth and pension to elderly farmers were among the promises made by the Congress in its election manifesto for Rajasthan Assembly polls in 2018.

Asking why people lacked proper drinking water supply and lockout of factories was common in Dhanbad, Pilot said, "Change happens with time and with its rich mineral resources, Jharkhand can become one of the best states in the country.

"There is a wave in favour of the opposition alliance in Jharkhand, and I fully believe that the people of Jharkhand will vote for it."

Contesting the Assembly polls in alliance with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress is fighting 31 out of 81 seats in the state. The JMM is contesting 43 and the RJD the other seven.

Dhanbad is going for the fourth phase of polling on December 16.

First Published on Dec 13, 2019 02:35 pm

tags #Congress #India #Politics #Rajasthan #Sachin Pilot

