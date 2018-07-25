App
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 03:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress dividing country on religious lines: BJP MP

Birla said action is being taken by the Rajasthan government in the case of Kheta Ram and investigation is also being carried out in the Alwar case.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
BJP MP Om Birla today accused the Congress of dividing the country on the basis of religion and caste. The Lok Sabha member said the Congress has become "insensitive", which is not in the interest of the nation, as he sought to defend the government on the lynching issue during Zero Hour.

Birla said action is being taken by the Rajasthan government in the case of Kheta Ram and investigation is also being carried out in the Alwar case.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said concerns raised by members of the House with regard to lynching will be brought to the knowledge of the Home Ministry.

The Home Minister had yesterday said that the government will enact a law, if necessary, to curb incidents of lynching. A 28-year-old man was allegedly lynched on suspicion of being a cow smuggler in Lalawandi village in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Saturday last. Kheta Ram, a Dalit, was beaten to death for allegedly having an affair with a Muslim woman in Rajasthan.
