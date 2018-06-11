Congress divided over alliance with AAP for 2019 elections

The Congress is considering an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Hindustan Times has reported. However, the party is reportedly divided over the issue.

The Grand Old Party, which has shouldered the responsibility of uniting the opposition parties to form a rainbow coalition in order to defeat the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, is divided about whether or not the AAP should be included.

It has also been reported that Samajwadi Party (SP), led by Akhilesh Yadav, and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Mamata Banerjee are in favour of the AAP being included in the coalition. Besides, a section of the Congress has favoured the Arvind Kejriwal-led party to ally with the Congress in three states – Delhi, Punjab and Haryana.

A senior Congress leader, who refused to be named, said a faction of the Congress is supportive of the idea and believes that the two parties have a common agenda of ousting the BJP from power. He added that both parties will benefit from the alliance electorally as Kejriwal has “considerable” voter base in Punjab, Delhi and Haryana. Another Congress member who favours an alliance with the AAP was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying, “When you are fighting a big battle against a vicious enemy, small issues have to be put on the back burner.”

However, senior Congress leader Ajay Maken has strongly disagreed with the idea, blaming AAP for the rise of the BJP nationally. Asserting that AAP is not a secular party, Maken said, “During the Anna Hazare movement, all of its leaders sided with Baba Ramdev and Kiran Bedi and they were responsible for bringing Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister."

Maken also questioned as to why should the Congress come to AAP’s rescue when the latter is “highly discredited” now and that its “graph is consistently going down”.

However, SP, TMC, the Left parties and even Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) have supported the idea of AAP being a part of a grand alliance.

It is also being purported that the JD(S) supports the AAP and that is the reason Arvind Kejriwal was invited last month for the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy.

The AAP has not indicated an alliance with the Congress. However, Rajya Sabha member from AAP, Sanjay Singh, has been meeting opposition parties to chalk out a strategy for 2019 elections — especially in the wake of their victory in Kairana and Noorpur by-elections. AAP had supported RLD, alongwith Congress and SP, during Kairana bypolls.