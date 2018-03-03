App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Mar 02, 2018 06:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress describes BJP charge sheet as 'bundle of lies'

BJP had yesterday brought out a Bengaluru specific 'charge sheet' against the ruling Congress in Karnataka, as it announced a 14-day 'protect Bengaluru' march.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The ruling Congress on Friday described opposition BJP's Bengaluru specific 'charge sheet' against the party government in Karnataka as "bundle of lies not fit to be even put in a waste basket."

Bengaluru Development Minister KJ George said BJP was making such "baseless" allegations, out of "frustration" after realising that the party will not win even 55 seats during the coming assembly polls for 224 seats in the state.

"It is just a bundle of lies, it is not fit to be even put in a waste basket...they (BJP) feel people of the state and Bengaluru are dumb, and will believe them," George told reporters here.

BJP had yesterday brought out a Bengaluru specific 'charge sheet' against the ruling Congress in Karnataka, as it announced a 14-day 'protect Bengaluru' march.

related news

George suggested that BJP was indulging in such "false and baseless" allegations against the government that has worked for the overall development of the city, out of "frustration."

"Let Modi (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) or Amit Shah (BJP president) or Yeddyurappa (Karnataka BJP chief) or any one come, people of Karnataka have decided. They (BJP) will not get more than 55 seats, I even doubt that the number may even come down as days go by," he said.

Alleging that there were reports that the election may be delayed, George said "they (BJP) may do this, because after the statewide tour (in November last), they have realised that BJP will lose hundred per cent, and will not cross more than 55 seats."

He also expressed apprehensions that plans may be to hold state elections along with those of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Karnataka state assembly polls are expected to held in April/May. "BJP thought by BJP state president (Yeddyurappa) going around the state they can win the election, after the tour they realised that people's response was not in their favour," George said.

He claimed that even Modi and Amit Shah have not been successful in making any impact in the minds of the voter in favour of the BJP.

George and State Pradesh Congress Working President Dinesh Gundu Rao today held BJP responsible for various issues faced by Bengaluru including traffic, potholes on roads, pollution of lakes and inefficient infrastructure.

They claimed that the Congress has made all efforts in fixing these issues and giving a face-lift to this "global city.

tags #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Karnataka #Politics

most popular

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC