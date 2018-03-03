Congress describes BJP charge sheet as 'bundle of lies'

The ruling Congress on Friday described opposition BJP's Bengaluru specific 'charge sheet' against the party government in Karnataka as "bundle of lies not fit to be even put in a waste basket."

Bengaluru Development Minister KJ George said BJP was making such "baseless" allegations, out of "frustration" after realising that the party will not win even 55 seats during the coming assembly polls for 224 seats in the state.

"It is just a bundle of lies, it is not fit to be even put in a waste basket...they (BJP) feel people of the state and Bengaluru are dumb, and will believe them," George told reporters here.

BJP had yesterday brought out a Bengaluru specific 'charge sheet' against the ruling Congress in Karnataka, as it announced a 14-day 'protect Bengaluru' march.

George suggested that BJP was indulging in such "false and baseless" allegations against the government that has worked for the overall development of the city, out of "frustration."

"Let Modi (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) or Amit Shah (BJP president) or Yeddyurappa (Karnataka BJP chief) or any one come, people of Karnataka have decided. They (BJP) will not get more than 55 seats, I even doubt that the number may even come down as days go by," he said.

Alleging that there were reports that the election may be delayed, George said "they (BJP) may do this, because after the statewide tour (in November last), they have realised that BJP will lose hundred per cent, and will not cross more than 55 seats."

He also expressed apprehensions that plans may be to hold state elections along with those of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Karnataka state assembly polls are expected to held in April/May. "BJP thought by BJP state president (Yeddyurappa) going around the state they can win the election, after the tour they realised that people's response was not in their favour," George said.

He claimed that even Modi and Amit Shah have not been successful in making any impact in the minds of the voter in favour of the BJP.

George and State Pradesh Congress Working President Dinesh Gundu Rao today held BJP responsible for various issues faced by Bengaluru including traffic, potholes on roads, pollution of lakes and inefficient infrastructure.

They claimed that the Congress has made all efforts in fixing these issues and giving a face-lift to this "global city.