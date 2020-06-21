Congress 'demoralising' nation and armed forces, says JP Nadda after row over PM Modi’s remarks

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s National President JP Nadda, on June 20, attacked the Indian National Congress for "raising questions" at the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the situation between India and China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

Nadda, while addressing party workers from Rajasthan and Telangana via virtual platforms, also accused Congress of "demoralising" the nation and soldiers, according to a report in The Indian Express.

"In the all-party meeting, everyone unanimously stood with the Prime Minister. But the Congress wanted to know how did it happen, why did it happen… where did it happen… You have been in power, don’t you know how statements are made by the government on such issues," Nadda said.

He also hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for using negative language over the Galwan Valley issue.

Gandhi had raised questions on whether "unarmed soldiers" had to fight the Chinese troops and had alleged that the prime minister had surrendered Indian territory.

Nadda said the BJP has always stood with the government of of the day, even when the party was in the opposition. To bolster his view, he cited instances of the wars fought in 1962, 1965 and 1971.

A number of non-BJP chief ministers who participated in the all-party meeting, too, tweeted against the "manufactured" controversy surrounding the developments.

"The time is not for politics… We may have our differences in politics but we are united by our patriotism…we’re very happy with the all party meeting," Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao tweeted.

"This is the time to showcase our unity and solidarity with our armed forces and not the time to point fingers… Hon’ble PM and other Ministers gave very convincing answers at the APM…" Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said.