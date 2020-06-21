App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2020 01:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Congress 'demoralising' nation and armed forces, says JP Nadda after row over PM Modi’s remarks

BJP National President JP Nadda hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for using negative language over the Galwan Valley issue.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s National President JP Nadda, on June 20, attacked the Indian National Congress for "raising questions" at the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the situation between India and China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

Nadda, while addressing party workers from Rajasthan and Telangana via virtual platforms, also accused Congress of "demoralising" the nation and soldiers, according to a report in The Indian Express.

"In the all-party meeting, everyone unanimously stood with the Prime Minister. But the Congress wanted to know how did it happen, why did it happen… where did it happen… You have been in power, don’t you know how statements are made by the government on such issues," Nadda said.

Close

He also hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for using negative language over the Galwan Valley issue.

related news

Gandhi had raised questions on whether "unarmed soldiers" had to fight the Chinese troops and had alleged that the prime minister had surrendered Indian territory.

Nadda said the BJP has always stood with the government of of the day, even when the party was in the opposition. To bolster his view, he cited instances of the wars fought in 1962, 1965 and 1971.

A number of non-BJP chief ministers who participated in the all-party meeting, too, tweeted against the "manufactured" controversy surrounding the developments.

"The time is not for politics… We may have our differences in politics but we are united by our patriotism…we’re very happy with the all party meeting," Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao tweeted.

"This is the time to showcase our unity and solidarity with our armed forces and not the time to point fingers… Hon’ble PM and other Ministers gave very convincing answers at the APM…" Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

Read our complete coverage on the India-China border tension

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 21, 2020 01:27 pm

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #India #India China border news #JP Nadda #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Amazon, BigBasket get clearance to deliver alcohol in WB: Report

Amazon, BigBasket get clearance to deliver alcohol in WB: Report

Concerned over how quickly COVID-19 cases are rising in India: Indian-origin expert

Concerned over how quickly COVID-19 cases are rising in India: Indian-origin expert

Pakistan to reschedule $2.41 billion debt payments in 2020

Pakistan to reschedule $2.41 billion debt payments in 2020

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.