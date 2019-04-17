Congress delegation meets CEC, demands probe into 'suspicious black box' in PM Modi's helicopter

The Congress demanded an investigation into the transportation of a "suspicious black box" in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's helicopter during poll campaign in Karnataka's Chitradurga.

A Congress delegation met the Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and submitted five memorandums on various issues including hate speeches by BJP president Amit Shah and its Himachal Pradesh chief Satpal Singh Satti during campaigning for Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress delegation was led by party spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi and also included AICC secretary Pranav Jha.

"We have raised five main issues before the Election Commission and it has assured us of action. The EC has said that it has already initiated action on some issues raised by us and will take further action on the other issues," Singhvi told reporters after the meeting.

He said a level-playing field must be maintained during elections.

"It is strange that the prime minister, holding such a high post, carries a black box in his own helicopter...," Singhvi said.

"There should be a thorough investigation into this. We have not got any satisfactory reply on this issue. It is strange that the ruling party is doing such an illegal thing while hiding behind the prime minister," he added.

The Congress also sought action against Modi and Shah for allegedly making hate and divisive speeches in Nanded and Latur respectively on April 12.

"Now that the EC has initiated action and a precedent has been set, then why has action not been initiated against the Prime Minister and Amit Shah as the speeches made by them are in violation of the model code?" he asked.

The Congress also demanded strict action against Satti for allegedly using expletives and making "obscene remarks" against party president Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking about Satti, Singhvi said, "What is worrisome is that instead of apologising, this person has said that he will not apologise and claims his statement is right as Rahul Gandhi opposes the prime minister."

"It is shameful and it brings out the real face of the BJP. We demand that such a person be restrained immediately from campaigning," he added.

Speaking about Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's remarks in Katihar Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar, Singhvi said there is nothing objectionable about them and if there is, the EC will take action.

He, however, added that the kind of statements that are coming from BJP leaders are crossing all limits of decency.

Sidhu stoked controversy on Monday by urging Muslim voters of Bihar's Katihar Lok Sabha constituency, with sizeable population of the minority community, to vote en bloc and defeat Modi.

The Congress delegation also alleged that the Congress candidate in Tamil Nadu's Karur Lok Sabha constituency is being restrained from campaigning and demanded action against local poll officials.

Singhvi said the party candidate had complained to the poll officials but they threatened to take action against her only.

"We have asked the EC to hold an inquiry into this incident and if need be, the returning officer should be changed after holding an inquiry," he said.