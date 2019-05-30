App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 09:32 AM IST | Source: PTI

Congress decides not to send spokespersons for TV debates

The Congress has often accused the media of being "biased" towards the Modi dispensation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Congress has decided not to send spokespersons for television debates for a month. The move comes after the party's debacle in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress has often accused the media of being "biased" towards the Modi dispensation.

"@INCIndia has decided to not send spokespersons on television debates for a month," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted.

"All media channels/editors are requested to not place Congress representatives on their shows," he said.

The Congress is currently facing a crisis with party president Rahul Gandhi adamant on his decision to quit after the poll debacle -- winning just 52 Lok Sabha seats -- and its state governments facing an uncertain future.
First Published on May 30, 2019 09:26 am

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.